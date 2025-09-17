The living hostages are now being moved from place to place due to the IDF's strikes in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported.

A source in the Hamas terror group told Al Jazeera that the terror group's military wing has moved the living hostages between various locations in Gaza City, due to the IDF's attacks in the area.

According to the report, there is a risk to the hostages' lives due to their movement between various locations.

On Monday, Kan Reshet Bet reported that Hamas had moved some of the hostages above ground in order to complicate the fighting ahead of the start of the IDF's ground operation in Gaza City.

According to Arab sources in Gaza, some of the hostages are held in private homes, and some in tents.

Another report stated that Hamas has appointed several senior commanders to oversee the fighting on the ground. These figures were named as Az al-Din Haddad, head of the military wing; Raed Saad, head of the operations division; Mohammed Odeh, head of intelligence; Mahanad Rajab, a senior figure in Hamas’ military wing in the Gaza Brigade, from a clan strongly affiliated with Hamas and based in both Shejaiya and Tuffah.