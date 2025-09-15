The Hamas terror group is preparing for the start of the IDF's ground operation in Gaza City, and has moved some of the hostages above ground in order to complicate the fighting, Kan Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

According to Arab sources in Gaza, some of the hostages are held in private homes, and some in tents.

Another report stated that Hamas has appointed several senior commanders to oversee the fighting on the ground. According to Arab sources, the four senior figures are:

Az al-Din Haddad, head of the military wing; Raed Saad, head of the operations division; Mohammed Odeh, head of intelligence; Mahanad Rajab, a senior figure in Hamas’ military wing in the Gaza Brigade, from a clan strongly affiliated with Hamas and based in both Shejaiya and Tuffah.

Earlier, Merav, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, revealed in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) that her son is being held alone above ground in Gaza and is being used as a "human shield."

“I was informed that Guy is being held alone above ground in Gaza, serving as a human shield,” she said. “Don’t try to question me further - there are many things I want to say, but I’m holding back out of concern for my son’s safety. When he comes home, maybe I’ll scream louder, maybe I’ll shake things up more.”