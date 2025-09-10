A gunman opened fire on Wednesday at American conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk while he was addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Turning Point USA founder and CEO was answering a question about mass shootings when the gunfire was heard.

Attendees ran for cover, while multiple witnesses said they saw Kirk bleeding.

Viewer discretion advised:

University officials were cited as saying that a suspect was taken into custody.

“We do know there was a shot fired from the top of the Losee Center,” UVU said in a statement. “Someone appeared to be at the top of that building or somewhere inside. We don’t know if they’ve been apprehended.”