A gunman opened fire on Wednesday at American conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk while he was addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University.
According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Turning Point USA founder and CEO was answering a question about mass shootings when the gunfire was heard.
Attendees ran for cover, while multiple witnesses said they saw Kirk bleeding.
Viewer discretion advised:
University officials were cited as saying that a suspect was taken into custody.
“We do know there was a shot fired from the top of the Losee Center,” UVU said in a statement. “Someone appeared to be at the top of that building or somewhere inside. We don’t know if they’ve been apprehended.”