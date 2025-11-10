The tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk is still being covered by Israeli news. Articles, pictures and videos have been posted on countless sites and many leaders - including Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s Chief Rabbi - expressed their grief repeatedly over his loss.

All this coverage really surprised me since the overwhelming majority of Israelis had never heard of him before he was murdered. Good friends of mine, including successful attorneys and businessmen, only discovered who Charlie Kirk was - after it was too late - and only now have started watching his videos and reading his powerful words. To these people, and to Israelis across the country I have a very simple message:

Charlie Kirk was indeed a special individual who bravely defended the concepts of freedom, liberty, family, education, national pride and much more - and his voice in America will be missed, especially to the “under 30” crowd. However, that loss is indeed limited to the USA, since - Baruch HaShem - our “Charlie Kirk” is alive and well and still going strong.

For the last 30+ years, Israel has had its own Charlie Kirk - a man who has written - in Hebrew - 5 books, over 1,000 articles, 10,000 social media posts and has recorded hundreds of videos. This man has been interviewed countless times by the media, has debated leftists and has spoken in every community in Israel from Eilat to Metulla. Like Charlie Kirk, this man has spoken on campuses, entered the “lion’s den” vs. progressive professors and has a huge following on social media, especially among the “under 30” crowd.

His latest book is one that most people would guess was written by Charlie Kirk… yet it wasn’t. The book is called, “Israel is Just the Beginning: How Israel’s Fight Against Radical Islam and Progressivism Protects the Identity and Liberty of the Civilized World”. It has chapters entitled; “Freedom in exchange for liberty”, “Why are the Feminists silent?” and “Pushing G-d into the closet”.

This book - a MUST READ for every Jew in the world (now available on Amazon) - deals with the very concepts that Charlie Kirk spoke about; Freedom, Identity, Liberty, Vision, Hope and yes… G-d, only the man I am referring to speaks about Hashem, the One and Only Creator of the World, as opposed to a false prophet whose followers shed more Jewish blood than any of our enemies in history.

I am purposely not revealing his name yet, because - while you unquestionably have heard it many times - you have no idea of the gem we have in our midst. You will recognize his name but will erroneously think that you know everything about him… but you are wrong.

By the time Charlie Kirk entered first grade, this man had already sat in an Israeli prison for his beliefs. He has been fighting for truth, personal freedom, national pride and - most important of all - for Am Yisrael to realize their potential in carrying authentic Torah values throughout the world. He is unapologetic, has a spine of steel and has continued fighting for the nation he loves even through personal pain and suffering, including the loss of his oldest grandson who recently fell in Gaza while fighting like a lion.

What illness do we have when we always ignore the diamond next door and choose instead to search for something outside Eretz Yisrael. From vacationing to Peru and Greece (instead of the Golan) to buying tomatoes from Turkey (while ignoring Israeli farmers) to rushing to Ikea to buy junk from Sweden… we make ourselves blind to the beauty and sweetness of our own backyard.

Charlie Kirk was indeed special. He was courageous, honest and brilliant and, as stated above, the USA will miss him - especially the youth who gravitated towards his message. However, the youth in Israel - thankfully - still have their visionary and they are following him in greater numbers than ever. They are tired of the lies, the weakness and the lack of direction of Israel’s recycled leaders who, year after year, lead us nowhere.

In his second book, The War of Dreams - written when Charlie Kirk was in 7th grade - this unafraid Israeli explained the deep-rooted problems of all political camps; Left, Right, Religious Zionist, Haredi and even the Settlers… which he has been identified with. He challenged the justice system, the educational network and even Israel’s healthcare. For over 30 years, this bold, brave man has not changed his positions - unlike 99% of our poll-taking politicians - who change with the wind... and public opinion.

Ever since he appeared on Israel’s public stage, the establishment - across the board - rejected him. The same Israeli leaders who eulogized Kirk and praised his convictions and determination, have repeatedly bashed this Israeli’s ideas as extreme and ineffective. Unfortunately for them, however, times are changing and hundreds of thousands of good people now watch his videos, follow him on social media and cherish his every word.

Ben Shapiro knows this man very well and has praised him repeatedly and even had him sign as one of the witnesses on his marriage Ketubah!! (Yes, Ben was married in Israel… I was there, dancing with Ben on my shoulders!!)

Any idea who I have been writing about? Who could this mystery man be, who has been the clearest thinker on all aspects of Israeli society? There isn’t a member of Israel’s Knesset today - not one of them - who can defeat him in a debate. He’s bright, clear and gets to the root of every issue that leaves everyone in the dust.

In conclusion, yes, I feel bad for Charlie Kirk, his family, his friends and his country but Baruch HaShem we still have ours and I wish my dear friend, Moshe Feiglin, long life, good health, nachat from his children and grandchildren, a refuah shelayma for his wife and the strength to continue spreading his message and his vision.

My suggestion to everyone reading these words is simple; Order his book NOW on Amazon. In addition, do a simple search for Moshe Feiglin on YouTube, Facebook or Google. Spend some time watching, reading and absorbing his words and I promise you one thing; you will thank Hashem for the diamond He has given us right in our own home.

Am Yisrael Chai!



