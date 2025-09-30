The Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rishon LeZion Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Meir Ber, today published a letter to the rabbis of Israel and the rabbis of the communities in which they call for prayers for our 48 brothers and sisters being held hostage in Gaza.

In the letter, the Chief Rabbis stated that in this year's Yom Kippur prayers, a special place should be set aside for a prayer for the rescue and return of the hostages, before reciting the "Kol Nidrei" prayer.

They also set prayers for the souls of the victims of the October 7th massacre and the Swords of Iron war, and for the recovery of all the wounded.

The Rishon LeZion spoke last night at a large Selichot event that was held with the participation of Council of Torah Sages member Rabbi Reuven Elbaz, in which he emphasized the moral obligation to bring the hostages home.

"First of all, I want us not to forget - we are all obligated to pray for our brothers, the children of Israel, who are in trouble and captivity," he said.

Rabbi Yosef added: "We trust only in the Creator, all the promises, all the talk. We believe in the Creator, and we pray that the Holy One, blessed be He, will bring them out of darkness into great light, soon."

He also asked to pray for IDF soldiers who are in danger everywhere, "that the Holy One, blessed be He, will guard their going out and coming in, and that they all return home safe and sound to a good life and in peace."