Hundreds attended the funeral on Monday evening for Sarah (Sarita) Mendelson, who was murdered in the morning by Arab terrorists who opened fire at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

Sarah's husband, Shlomi, lamented: "The great loss has not settled in. Sarita, my dear wife, you were all energy of kindness and a straight path. All of your actions set an example. You were admired by all, everyone in their own way. Everyone who knew you is weeping. Members of Bnei Akiva, it isn't sinking in for anyone.

Aviya Ben-Haroush, Sarah's daughter, eulogized: "How can a pure thing like you meet such evil? I'm sure you will look after us and send us powers of joy and support from above. The people of Israel have suffered enough; it hurts too much. Pray for the hostages, for our soldiers, and for us."

Secretary-General of Bnei Akiva, Yigal Klein, eulogized: "Sarita, the word 'light' keeps recurring in the tributes written about you today: the light of leadership, the light of your always-present warmth, the light that illuminated everyone who came, your ever-positive demeanor, and the countless references to the special light you had, which we all felt and were blessed by - from you.

"Sarita, before we say our final goodbye, one more request from you - with all your light, you knew in your role how to demand, to demand payment, to demand debts from the authorities, to demand what Bnei Akiva always needed. We have one request, Sarita: please, rise up before the throne of glory, and with your unique strength, demand the debts owed by the Master of the Universe, who already owes us redemption.

"Demand goodness for your family and for all our people. Demand the safe return of our soldiers in health and peace, crowned with victory until the victory of light and good. Demand the swift return of our hostages. Demand the return of our people to the beloved expanses of our land. Demand deep unity within us. Demand that 'joy will come to our land, gladness to our city, and a great light will shine for the house of Jesse, your Messiah.' Demand that in this year’s beginning, 'our judgment will shine like the morning.' Demand that it will be said for us, 'Bless us, our Father, all as one in the light of your face. Sarita, you’ve already met many more demands that you have called for, so on our behalf, to Heaven, please demand these too."

Minister Orit Strock (Religious Zionists) represented the Israeli government at the funeral.

Mendelson worked for many years as the Director of Public Relations in the Bnei Akiva youth movement's treasury and was murdered on her way to work at the national headquarters offices in the Nayot neighborhood of Jerusalem when she was murdered.

In the movement's statement, they wrote, "Blessed be the True Judge. Bnei Akiva is mourning and grieving the murder of our dear friend and movement leader, Sarah Mendelson, may her memory be blessed, who was murdered this morning by wicked individuals in the attack in the Ramat neighborhood."

The movement added, "The movement and the entire Bnei Akiva family send condolences and embrace the dear family during this difficult time."

