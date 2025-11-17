Chief Rabbis Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Ber convened the Council of the Chief Rabbinate on Monday, and at the conclusion of the meeting, the council released a harsh statement criticizing the Supreme Court’s interference in rabbinic certification and ordination procedures.

In their statement, the council declared: “We view with great gravity and pain the Supreme Court’s intervention in matters that are not within its authority.”

They emphasized that the field of rabbinical examinations and certification “is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, according to the tradition of ordination and halachic rulings passed down through the generations, which has always been entrusted solely to the sages of Israel.”

The statement referred to the recent Supreme Court ruling ordering that women be allowed to take the rabbinical ordination exams. Despite the sharp tone, the text indicates that the Chief Rabbinate will comply with the ruling and allow women to take the exams-but it remains clear that recognition of women as rabbis is not currently being considered.

The decision clarified that the purpose of the exams is to test Torah knowledge only and that passing them does not automatically grant rabbinical certification.

“To receive eligibility to serve in a rabbinical position, additional conditions are required-such as several years of study, personal interviews, and a lifestyle consistent with the rabbinical role,” the statement noted.

The council also announced that it will appoint a special committee to formulate clear criteria for all areas of examination and certification and submit its recommendations for approval by the council.