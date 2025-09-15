Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday unleashed a scathing critique of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, condemning his "disgraceful" support for anti-Israel protests that ultimately led to the cancellation of the Vuelta a España cycling race.

The prestigious sporting event, a source of national pride, was brought to a standstill by a pro-Palestinian Arab mob whose actions were publicly celebrated by the Spanish leader.

“A few days ago, the Prime Minister of Spain expressed regret that he didn’t have an atomic bomb ‘to stop Israel.’ Today he encouraged demonstrators to take to the streets,” Sa’ar stated.

He continued, "The pro-Palestinian mob heard the incitement messages - and wrecked the ‘La Vuelta’ cycling race. Thus, the sporting event that had always been a source of pride for Spain was canceled. Sanchez and his government - a disgrace to Spain!”

Sanchez's remarks came earlier on Sunday, just as the final stage of the 21-day race was set to conclude in Madrid.

He told a Socialist party gathering in Malaga that the demonstrations "filled him with pride," expressing "recognition and full respect for the athletes, but also our admiration for a people like Spain's which mobilises for just causes, like Palestine."

He added, "Spain today shines as an example and as a source of pride, an example to an international community where it sees Spain taking a step forward in the defence of human rights."

The protests, targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team over the Gaza war, have plagued the race , causing several stages to be shortened and leading to crashes as demonstrators dangerously burst onto the course. The disruptions have drawn criticism for endangering riders and tarnishing Spain's international image.

In Madrid, heightened security saw 1,100 police officers deployed, yet they were unable to prevent the final stage from being abandoned. Demonstrators moved past metal barriers and onto the road, blocking sections of the route.

Organizers officially confirmed the event's suspension. “The race is over,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Tensions between Spain and Israel have increased since the start of the war in Gaza in October of 2023, as Sanchez has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s counterterrorism operations against Hamas.

In November of 2023, Spain’s Ambassador to Israel was summoned by the Foreign Ministry after Sanchez claimed that "Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza."

Last April, Sanchez criticized what he called Israel's "disproportionate response" in the Gaza war, saying it risks "destabilizing the Middle East, and as a consequence, the entire world".

In May, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares advocated for international sanctions against Israel, citing the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

On Friday, Spain summoned Israel’s acting ambassador in Madrid, Dana Erlich, to address accusations made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day earlier.

The diplomatic spat began after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Monday that his country would take measures to pressure Israel to end the Gaza war. During that announcement, made in a televised address, Sanchez said, "Spain, as you know, doesn’t have nuclear bombs, nor aircraft carriers or large oil reserves. We alone can’t stop the Israeli offensive."