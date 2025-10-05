20 police officers were injured and eight demonstrators were arrested during clashes that broke out during an anti-Israel demonstration in Barcelona, Spain.

According to the reports, some of the protesters vandalized stores they claimed were linked to Israel, including a branch of French supermarket chain Carrefour, which operates several stores in Israel.

This being said, most of the 70,000 participants in the rally were said to have protested peacefully.

At the same time, anti-Israel demonstrations took place in other cities in Spain, including Madrid, as well as central cities in Italy and Portugal, protesting Israel's stopping the flotilla that attempted to break the blockade on Gaza.