The Prime Minister's Office accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of engaging in genocidal rhetoric after he wished Spain had nuclear weapons with which to stop Israel's war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

"Spanish PM Sanchez said yesterday that Spain can’t stop Israel’s battle against Hamas terrorists because ‘Spain does not have nuclear weapons.’ That’s a blatant genocidal threat on the world’s only Jewish State," the PMO stated.

"Apparently, the Spanish Inquisition, the expulsion of the Jews of Spain and the systematic mass murder of Jews in the Holocaust, is not enough for Sanchez. Incredible," it added.

Sanchez made the comments on Monday while announcing sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel.

“Spain, as you know, doesn’t have nuclear bombs, nor aircraft carriers, nor large oil reserves,” Sanchez stated. “We alone can’t stop the Israeli offensive. But that doesn’t mean we won’t stop trying, because there are causes that are worth fighting for, even if winning them isn’t in our sole power.”