Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators attempted to obstruct riders from the Israel-Premier Tech (IPT) cycling team during the fifth stage of the prestigious Vuelta a Espana race on Wednesday in Figueras, Catalonia.

The incident occurred at the start of the time-trial stage, where several individuals carrying Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and banners sought to interfere with the team, which is owned by Israeli-Canadian philanthropist and businessman Sylvan Adams.

A video circulating on social media shows three protesters holding a banner in Catalan reading, “Neutrality is complicity. Boycott Israel,” before being removed by race officials.

While some riders were forced to slow down due to the disruption, no injuries or accidents were reported.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, the IPT team condemned the protest, emphasizing the danger posed to all involved.

“Israel-Premier Tech respects everyone’s right to freedom of speech, which includes the right to protest peacefully, but we absolutely condemn the dangerous acts of the protesters on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana which not only compromised the safety of our riders, race personnel, but the protesters themselves,” the team said.

“The team continues to work with race organizers and relevant authorities to ensure our safety at the Vuelta a Espana and all races, and ensure any protests do not impact our safety, nor our right to race,” the statement added.

This is not the first time the IPT team has been targeted. Last month, during the Tour de France, dozens of anti-Israel activists staged a demonstration in which they waved PLO flags, held signs, and chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine" along the race route. A banner reading "Affamer c’est tuer" ("Starving is killing") was prominently displayed. One house was draped in PLO flags.