A man has been charged in connection with a series of reprehensible attacks on synagogues and Jewish residences in north-west London, the BBC reported.

The suspect was identified as Ionut-Cristian Bold, 37, of no fixed address. He faces a litany of charges, including six counts of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage and one count of racially or religiously aggravated harassment without violence.

The charges stem from incidents between September 4 and 11 , during which four synagogues and a private residence in Golders Green were smeared with a substance.

Further incidents, described by police as "revolting and appalling," involved liquid being thrown towards a Jewish school and over a car. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the substance and liquid are understood to be bodily fluids.

Bold has also been charged with three counts of destroying or damaging property and one count of having an article with intent to destroy or damage property. He has been remanded and is scheduled to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Shomrim North West London announced on Friday that London police had arrested a suspect in the series of incidents of antisemitic vandalism in Golders Green.

Shomrim North West London said in a statement that it has worked closely with the Metropolitan Police throughout this investigation — gathering CCTV, providing intelligence, and supporting victims.