The office of a pro-Israel Tory Member of the British Parliament was targeted in an arson attack on Sunday.

Finchley and Golders Green MP Mike Freer said that three floors at the back of the building that houses his constituency office were damaged in a fire set at about 7 pm on Christmas Eve.

Freer, who is not Jewish, said that the fire brigade was on the scene in minutes and quickly put out the fire. However, no suspect has yet been identified in the arson. Police continue to examine security footage in an effort to identify the arsonist.

The Metropolitan Police stated that while the investigation is ongoing, it is currently believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Freer has also revealed that following the arson, he received a threatening email telling him that he was “the kind of person who deserved to be set alight.”

Freer told The JC that he now fears for his life due to his pro-Israel views following the arson attack.

“I think obviously because I have such strong views on the Middle East, and I’m pro-Israel, this has led me to become a target,” he said.

However, he declared that he would not be intimidated into hiding or not expressing his views on Israel, saying that "anyone who wants to silence somebody shouldn’t be allowed to win.”

Security has been upgraded at Freer's home and office and his staff has begun wearing stabbing-proof vests at public events in response to the threats.

He noted that his constituency contains a large number of Jews and has therefore been heavily targeted during the 1,350% increase in antisemitic incidents in London since October 7.

“Antisemitism is the oldest hatred in the world, and Finchley and Golders Green tends to be a target,” he said.