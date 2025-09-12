Shomrim North West London announced on Friday that London police have arrested a male suspect in connection with the recent series of antisemitic criminal damage incidents at synagogues, a Jewish school, a nursery, and a passageway used by worshippers in Golders Green.

In the most recent incident, excrement was smeared on the entrance door of a local synagogue and its Jewish children’s nursery. This marked the eighth antisemitic incident locally in just over a week.

Police have confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else connected to these offenses at this time.

Shomrim North West London said in a statement that it has worked closely with the Metropolitan Police throughout this investigation — gathering CCTV, providing intelligence, and supporting victims.

A Shomrim spokesperson said, “We thank the police for listening to our concerns, putting on extra resources, and acting decisively to arrest the suspect. Our volunteers have been working tirelessly around the clock, analysing CCTV and carrying out covert operations to assist this investigation. This arrest is a testament to the strength of partnership between the community, Shomrim, and the police. We will continue to support those affected and ensure our community feels safe and reassured.”

Shomrim also extended its gratitude to the dedicated volunteers who responded day and night to incidents, coordinated evidence gathering, and reassured victims during this difficult period.

