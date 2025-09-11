A local synagogue and its nursery school in London were targeted early Thursday morning in an antisemitic incident in Golders Green, Shomrim North West London said.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, excrement was smeared on the entrance door of a local synagogue and its Jewish children’s nursery.

Thursday's is the eighth antisemitic incident locally in just over a week, following previous incidents at multiple synagogues and a Jewish school.

A spokesperson for Shomrim said: "The desecration of an another local synagogue and a children’s nursery with excrement is a vile and deliberate and premeditated act of antisemitism."

"This marks the eighth antisemitic incident locally in just over a week, to directly target the local Jewish community. These repeated attacks have left our community anxious, hurt, and increasingly worried.

"Shomrim is working hand in hand with police to analyze CCTV and gather evidence so the suspect can be caught and brought to justice.”

Anyone with information or who may have been affected by similar incidents is urged to contact Shomrim’s 24-hour control room on 0300 999 1234.