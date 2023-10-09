Pro-Palestinian antisemites vandalized a kosher restaurant in London amid the murderous invasion of Israel by Hamas and the subsequential war declared in response.

According to photos published by the British Jewish News, the windows of the "Pita" restaurant in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green in northern London were broken, while an overpass a few meters away was vandalized with graffiti reading "Free Palestine".

Similar graffiti was drawn on additional bridges in the neighborhood.

The Community Security Trust, a charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism, told Jewish News: "This appears to be a deliberate attempt to intimidate the Jewish community. It is disgraceful and should be roundly condemned by all sides. We expect the police to fully investigate because this cannot be allowed to continue."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan responded to the vandalism: "There is no tolerance for hate in our city. I remain in close contact with the Met Police. Whoever did this will face the full force of the law. I stand with Jewish Londoners, today and always."

In the meantime, several pro-Hamas rallies have been held in the city. At one such event, a demonstrator was filmed praising the massacre, which left over 800 Israelis dead, calling it a "victory," "beautiful" and "inspiring. The demonstrator stated: "We need to celebrate these acts of resistance because this is a success."