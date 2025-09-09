תיעוד ההשחתה Shomrim North West London

Police in London have condemned a string of antisemitic incidents in the Golders Green neighborhood, after two synagogues and a private home were defaced with faeces. Officers described the attacks as “revolting and appalling” and appealed for public assistance in identifying the perpetrator.

Shomrim North West London obtained CCTV footage showing a man targeting two synagogues in the area. The first incident occurred early on Wednesday, September 3, and the second on Sunday, September 7. A private residence was also attacked on a separate occasion. The suspect, believed to be a white male with a short beard, was seen wearing a dark hooded top and white shorts.

תיעוד אחד מהתקריות Shomrim North West London

A Shomrim spokesperson called the acts “deliberate and disgraceful,” stressing that both places of worship and community members had been singled out. “Nobody should have to face such hatred when going to pray or at their own home,” the group stated, pledging ongoing cooperation with police.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are treating the incidents as religiously motivated criminal damage. Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis said: “This is a revolting and appalling act, and we are urging the public to help us locate those responsible. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.” He added that community officers are working closely with local partners to provide reassurance.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, reference 1071/03SEP, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sarah Sackman, MP for Finchley and Golders Green, visited one of the affected synagogues and said: “There is no place for antisemitism and hate in our community. The wider community should be assured that the police, Shomrim and local authorities are doing everything possible to find the perpetrator and bring them to justice.”