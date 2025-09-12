Families of hostages and Hamas captivity survivors held a meeting on Friday in Washington, D.C. with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of his upcoming trip to Israel .

The families and survivors presented Secretary Rubio with a letter asking him to meet with hostage families during his visit to Israel. The families stressed that after 707 days in captivity, only a negotiated agreement can ensure the safe return of all 48 hostages.

According to a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters, Secretary Rubio reiterated his commitment to releasing all the hostages and reassured the families that the administration is working very hard to get them out.

He emphasized that the hostages are at the heart of US efforts in the Middle East and an integral part of any solution that will be put forward. He also pledged to carry the families’ voices with him to Israel and added that the US will be meeting with Qatari officials to discuss the events of this week and their implications for advancing a deal.

Taking part in the meeting were Raz and Ohad Ben Ami, survivors of Hamas captivity; Orna and Ronen Neutra , parents of Omer Neutra; Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of Omri Miran ; Yeela and Ilay David, siblings of Evyatar David ; Ruby and Hagit Chen, parents of Itay Chen; and Tzur Goldin, brother of Hadar Goldin.

Earlier this week, a meeting was held at the White House between families of hostages and captivity survivors and US President Donald Trump.

During that meeting, President Trump reiterated his commitment to releasing all the hostages and reassured the families that his administration is working very hard and that they will get them out.

He emphasized that it was important for him to bring together his most senior leadership team to meet with the families and survivors, demonstrating that the American administration is fully committed to bringing all the hostages home.

