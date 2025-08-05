Ilay, brother of hostage Evyatar David, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the recent Hamas video of his brother in captivity.

"I could not watch the video myself," he admitted. "I knew that if I did, I would collapse, and I need to stay focused on saving his life right now."

Ilay's family related the details to him instead: "Evyatar is a human skeleton, period. He needs treatment as soon as possible, because as he is, he only has a few days left."

Ilay related to the appearance of a well-fed hand in the video: "The terrorists never lose weight, only the hostages. The terrorists also starve their own people. They intentionally brought my brother to such a state for their sick campaign."

Ilay demanded the world speak up against this treatment, and from Jewish communities most of all. "Take Evyatar's picture to world leaders and demand they work against this."

He related to the attempts to reach a deal. "I count on the Israeli and American governments to be clever and strong enough to do whatever it takes to recover the hostages."

Only the thought of Evyatar returning keeps Ilay going each day. "I manifest his return. I see him in my mind, singing and playing guitar with me like we did every Friday. We decided as a family that we are not giving up on him, and we are going to bring him back alive. Even seeing him in his darkest hour, I can see he still has hope and faith."