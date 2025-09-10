Twenty-four hours after the attack in Qatar, a meeting was held between families of hostages and captivity survivors and President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Ambassador Steve Witkoff.

The group included Hamas captivity survivors Ohad and Raz Ben Ami, and Ilay and Yeela David, the siblings of Evyatar David.

President Trump reiterated his commitment to releasing all the hostages and reassured the families that his administration is working very hard and that they will get them out.

He emphasized that it was important for him to bring together his most senior leadership team to meet with the families and survivors, demonstrating that the American administration is fully committed to bringing all the hostages home.

According to those present, President Trump asked whether military occupation would help the situation. The families claimed that such action would actually endanger the hostages and that the only viable solution is a negotiated peace deal, which the President acknowledged.

The President recognized the horror of the situation while expressing relief at seeing some survivors in the group, reaffirming his administration's relentless efforts to secure the release of all 48 remaining hostages.