The Hamas terror organization published a sign of life on Wednesday from the hostage Ormi Miran. Arutz Sheva-Israel National News will not publish the video per the request of the Hostages Families Forum.

Omri's wife, Lishay, spoke earlier in the day with Arutz Sheva and said: "I went to the Knesset today, the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, to remember the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust, and to remind everyone that on October 7th there was a new Holocaust, a Holocaust in our time. My Omri is still in the Holocaust in Gaza."

Before that, she addressed the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. "Lately, they tell me that the families speak out of feelings, and that you can't talk only out of feelings since a state is run with logic. What logic is there for a three-and-a-half-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl to be standing in the square in Tel Aviv and to blow out a candle for their father, who has been in captivity for and year and a half?" she wondered.

"This is his second birthday in captivity. They talk about logic? How do you think our children could go to the army today? How do you think girls like my girls, who have been abandoned for a year and a half, after they were hostages, one two years old, the other half a year old, and no one comes? And for over a year and a half, they left their father. We have been living in a fiction for a year and a half.

"What independence are you talking about? We surrender every day to a terror organization when we wake up in the hostages are still in Gaza. That is true surrender," Lishay Miron claimed.