The US State Department has announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Israel and the United Kingdom from September 13-18. In Israel, he will reaffirm US commitment to Israeli security, discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and Middle East stability, and meet with Israeli leaders on operational priorities and the safe return of hostages.

Rubio is also due to meet with hostage families to emphasize that their loved ones’ return is a top priority.

The US announcement added that "in the United Kingdom, Secretary Rubio will join the President’s delegation for a second State Visit and meet with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss US-UK cooperation on global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine war, preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, securing Hamas-held hostages, advancing a Gaza ceasefire, and addressing competition with China."