US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter on Thursday how Israel’s strike against Hamas leaders in Doha will affect the negotiations on a hostage deal.

"Hopefully it won't affect it at all. We want the hostages out and we want them out soon," Trump replied.

The Qatari government, which has acted as mediator between Israel and Hamas in the negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage deal, on Tuesday announced the immediate suspension of mediation efforts following the Israeli airstrike in Doha.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani sharply condemned what he termed the “treacherous Israeli attack” on the Qatari capital. He declared that Qatar “reserves the right” to respond to Israel, warning, “We will not be lenient on our sovereignty and will deal firmly with any security breach.”