U.S. President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented executive order stipulating that any armed attack on Qatar’s territory, sovereignty, or infrastructure will be considered a direct threat to the security of the United States.

According to the order, in the event of an attack against Qatar, the U.S. will act, "by all lawful and appropriate means — diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to protect the interests of the United States and Qatar and to restore peace and stability."

The order was signed on the day Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a joint statement on the "21-point Initiative" to end the war.

During the same visit, Netanyahu called the Emir of Qatar to apologize for violating Qatar's sovereignty during Operation Summit of Fire.