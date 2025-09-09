The Qatari government announced the immediate suspension of mediation efforts for a deal to secure the release of the hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire with Hamas following the Israeli airstrike in the nation's capital of Doha that targeted Hamas leaders.

In the immediate aftermath of the airstrike, the Qatari Foreign Ministry stated: "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar."

It added: "The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas."

"While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available," the ministry stated.

The Israeli airstrike reportedly targeted a meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha. There are conflicting reports about the fate of the Hamas leaders who were targeted. The Saudi Al Hadath channel reported that Hamas leaders Khaled Mashal, Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah, were eliminated. However, Qatar's state-run media channel Al Jazeera published a claim from a Hamas official that the organization's leadership survived.

Qatar has long been criticized for allowing Hamas leaders to live in luxury in Doha hotels and to become billionaires while running the genocidal terrorist organization that carried out the October 7 massacre,