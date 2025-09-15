Building struck in Doha
Building struck in DohaREUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The Palestinian Authority-based Quds Press news agency reports that a senior Qatari official narrowly survived last week’s Israel Air Force (IAF) strike targeting senior Hamas officials gathered for a meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to the report, which cited a Qatari source, the official is Abdullah bin Eid Al-Sulaiti, acting director of the Qatari Prime Minister’s office. Al-Sulaiti is reportedly overseeing negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He was scheduled to attend the meeting with Hamas officials but was delayed en route, narrowly avoiding the missile strike.

Related articles:

Five individuals were eliminated in the attack, including a member of Qatar’s internal security forces. Several others from the same unit, which is tasked with securing critical infrastructure, were wounded.