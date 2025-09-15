The Palestinian Authority-based Quds Press news agency reports that a senior Qatari official narrowly survived last week’s Israel Air Force (IAF) strike targeting senior Hamas officials gathered for a meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to the report, which cited a Qatari source, the official is Abdullah bin Eid Al-Sulaiti, acting director of the Qatari Prime Minister’s office. Al-Sulaiti is reportedly overseeing negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He was scheduled to attend the meeting with Hamas officials but was delayed en route, narrowly avoiding the missile strike.

Five individuals were eliminated in the attack, including a member of Qatar’s internal security forces. Several others from the same unit, which is tasked with securing critical infrastructure, were wounded.