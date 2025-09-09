Reuters reports an explosion in the Qatara neighborhood of Doha, the capital of Qatar. The IDF shortly afterward confirmed that strikes were conducted in the city targeting the Hamas leadership in Qatar.

A thick smoke cloud was spotted rising over the city.

Doha is one of the cities that has repeatedly hosted Hamas officials outside of Gaza, including for negotiations with Israel.

The IDF stated: "The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7th massacre," the military's statement concluded.

The Iraqi Sabrin News network reported that the target of the attack was the Hamas headquarters in the city, and a Gazan source reported that senior figures in the terrorist organization were the target.

Members of the Hamas leadership council live abroad: Muhammad Darwish, who serves as head of Hamas's Shura Council; Khalil al-Hayya, who serves as Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip and head of the organization's negotiating team; Zaher Jabarin, who serves as Hamas's leader in Judea and Samaria; Nizar Awdallah, one of Hamas's senior figures in the Gaza Strip; and Khaled Mashal, who is considered Hamas's leader abroad.

Israeli sources stated that al-Hayya, Jabarin, and Mashal were among the targets.

Less than two weeks ago, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir directly threatened Hamas leaers abroad, saying "Our actions are not yet complete, most of the remaining Hamas’ leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well."

The attack was reportedly coordinated ahead of time with the USA, but only revealed to a limited number of Israeli cabinet members.