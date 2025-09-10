Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani on Tuesday sharply condemned what he termed a “treacherous Israeli attack” on the Qatari capital, labeling it an act of “state terrorism”, reported the Middle East News Agency (MENA). The Israeli strike targeted a site in Doha where senior Hamas leaders had convened.

Al Thani stated that Qatari authorities “immediately began handling the incident” and confirmed that casualties had been identified. He declared that Qatar “reserves the right” to respond to Israel, warning, “We will not be lenient on our sovereignty and will deal firmly with any security breach.”

While White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the US had informed Qatar before the attack, Al Thani stated that the United States had informed Qatar of the strike ten minutes after it occurred. He announced the formation of a legal team to pursue action in response to the incident.

In a direct rebuke of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Al Thani referred to him as “rogue,” accusing him of “practicing state terrorism” and driving the region to an “irreparable level.” He described the attack as a message of “political arrogance” from a “rogue player.”

Al Thani further claimed that ceasefire negotiations were “underway at the request of the American side,” but alleged that Israel “worked to sabotage every attempt to achieve peace.” He called on the international community to “take this incident into consideration” and urged a “unified response to Netanyahu's barbarism.”