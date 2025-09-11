Israel's defense echelon is still unsure of whether the strike on Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, earlier this week was successful. As of Thursday morning, it is estimated that not all of the six Hamas officials targeted were in fact eliminated.

According to Galei Zahal, the working assumption is that Hamas leaders were indeed in the structure that was attacked, but they did not die as a result of the strike, or were only partially affected.

Initial findings indicate that the strike did not result in the complete destruction of the building, and various parts remained intact.

The assumption is that this was due to the use of too-small munitions during the airstrike, in an attempt to avoid harming uninvolved civilians around the structure. According to reports, around ten bombs were used in the attack, causing only focused damage to the building.

Senior officials within the security establishment believe it will take a few more days to fully assess the results of the attack and determine whether there was significant damage or casualties among the Hamas officials who were present in the building at the time.