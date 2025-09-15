Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio delivered a joint statement this afternoon (Monday) at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, following a political meeting that addressed, among other issues, the war in Gaza, the hostages, and the struggle against Iran.

Netanyahu opened his remarks to Rubio, saying: “Your visit to the eternal capital is a strong demonstration of the strength of the bond between our countries. Iran continues to shout ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ but these threats are neutralized thanks to our joint determination and Trump’s decision to strike its nuclear facilities. It was a message to the entire world that America acts to protect its interests and those of its allies.” He added, “Israel has no better ally than America.”

Netanyahu emphasized: “President Trump told me: ‘Remember October 7th,’ and we remember. We remember the hostages, are committed to bringing them all back, and appreciate your help. We remember Hamas and know we must defeat them. They don’t belong there. Your visit is a message that the U.S. stands with Israel, against medieval lies, the rise of antisemitism in the world, and weak governments that increase pressure on us because they crumble under pressure themselves.”

He added that the decision to strike in Doha was made entirely by Israel: “The decision to strike the terrorist leadership there was completely independent. It was made by us, managed by us, and we take full responsibility—because terrorists cannot have safe haven. We did it ourselves. We sent a message to the terrorists: you can flee, but you cannot hide. The strike did not fail; the message was clear: we stripped them of immunity. I do not accept the claim that the operation failed.”

Regarding the fighting in Gaza, Netanyahu said: “We do not demolish buildings to frighten people; these are Hamas strongholds. We tell civilians to evacuate, but Hamas shoots them in the legs to keep them there as human shields. The world condemns Israel incorrectly, but we will continue to do everything possible to remove civilians from danger zones, free all the hostages, and ensure Hamas is destroyed.”

Rubio also addressed the situation in Gaza and the crisis with Qatar: “We are focused on the role Qatar can play now to help release the hostages and create a better future for the residents of Gaza, as long as Hamas and the hostages remain there. At the end of the day, Hamas exists, there are 48 hostages, and we remain focused on what can be done next. We have good relations with our partners in the Gulf, and we are talking to them.”

“Every hostage needs to be home immediately,” Rubio said, stressing that “Hamas cannot threaten the security of Israel or the world.”

On the Iranian threat, Rubio stated: “We discussed Iran and its desire to acquire nuclear weapons and missiles, which pose a threat to Israel, the United States, the Gulf states, and Europe. A nuclear Iran with missiles is an unacceptable risk to the entire world. We encourage the snap-back process initiated by the Europeans and urge them to continue; that is what is needed.”

Netanyahu also addressed the murder of pro-Israel activist Charlie Kirk: “Kirk was an extraordinary friend of Israel. He saw our struggle as a partner and believed in freedoms and shared values. There were assassination attempts against Trump, attempts against me—this is a shared problem for America and Israel, challenged by extreme violence.”

Finally, Netanyahu was asked about applying sovereignty in response to declarations of a Palestinian state at the UN. He said: “If unilateral steps are taken, we will respond with unilateral steps of our own.”