Five senior Hamas officials, including the terrorist organization's leader, Khaled Mashal, were at a meeting together in the Qatari capital of Doha when the IDF launched an airstrike targeting the meeting this afternoon (Tuesday), the Saudi Al Arabiya network reported. Mashal and at least two other senior officials were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

The airstrike in Doha are the first of their kind by Israel, which had refrained from going after the Hamas leaders who lived in luxury in Qatar in the 23 months since the October 7 massacre.

In addition to Mashal, Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin are also reported to have attended the meeting. Arabic media is reporting that Mashal, Jabarin, and Hamas official Nizar Awadallah were eliminated.

Israel has reportedly named the operation 'Day of Judgement.'

US President Donald Trump reportedly approved the strike in Doha, and the attack was coordinated with the US.