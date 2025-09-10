Yosef Haim Ohana, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre, on Wednesday marked his 25th birthday in captivity.

His father, Avi Ohana, shared that during the attack, his son chose to stay and assist the wounded rather than flee.

"He could have escaped," the elder Ohana said. "But instead, he chose to remain, treat the injured, help others, and show extraordinary courage. Shortly afterward, he was captured by terrorists and taken to Gaza."

Yosef Haim has now been held in the tunnels of Gaza for more than 700 days.

His father noted that despite the harsh conditions, "We have been fortunate to see two videos released by Hamas in which Yosef Haim appears. Despite the difficult circumstances, we saw before us a strong, humane young man, who has not lost the values upon which he was raised: compassion, dedication, faith, and love for humanity. We heard from a released hostage that what sustains Yosef in this inferno is the faith with which he was raised. And it is faith that sustains us too. The prayers strengthen us and give us hope."

Yosef Haim was born into a religious family and has two siblings. Another brother passed away 12 years ago, a loss that left a deep mark on the family.

"The tenth of [the Jewish month of] Elul is the date on which our Yosef Haim celebrates his 25th birthday. Our beloved son, dear friend, and courageous soul: For 705 days already, you have been in captivity in Gaza, but our hearts are with you every moment. You are a symbol of light, hope, and faith," his father added.

Concluding his message, Avi Ohana said, "On your 25th birthday, we gather not to celebrate, but to remember, pray, and amplify your voice until you return home. Let us surround Yosef with love and faith and demand: bring them all back now."