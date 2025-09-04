Miri Ben-Hhaim, mother of Yosef Haim Ohana, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival by Hamas terrorists on October 7, said she believes her son’s release depends not on any particular government, but on G-d.

Noting that Yosef Haim marked his second birthday in captivity on Wednesday, Ben-Haim told Galei Zahal (Army Radio), “I respect each family’s way of coping, and I believe that G-d is the one who decides. When He wills it, there will be the messengers to bring them back. This thought strengthens me and gives me energy, and I want to send that strength to others as well.”

She also spoke about her efforts to remain optimistic after seeing her son’s condition in two videos released by the Hamas terror organization.

“Of course, you have to try to fight negative thoughts. I believe that they feel negative energy from us. I feel that I need to be strong here — to give him strength there — so I try to focus on the positive,” the mother said.

She also sent a message to her son, adding: “I want to tell Yosef Chaim: I love you and I pray for you. Wherever you are, speak with G-d, and He will protect you. With G-d’s help, everyone will return soon.”