Hannah Mastronov, aunt of hostage Yosef Haim Ohana, on Wednesday morning said that the family received an indication that he is alive.

Speaking to Ynet, Mastronov said that the information was received after the most recent hostage release. "We have a clear indication that he is alive," she said.

"We remained under the radar until now, but now we're coming out. We chose to speak to the media after the release on Shabbat (Saturday), our feelings are really not simple."

Ohana, 24 years old from Kiryat Malachi, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre. His mother said that Yosef and a friend helped those wounded that morning and transferred them to medics and ambulances.

Mastronov said that Ohana "is a strong man - but even his strength has limits. We are concerned about those who are here: We are a traditional family, Yosef Haim is traditional. From a faith perspective, what are we missing? [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben Gvir - on a faith level - where are you?"

She also said that when the family met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she asked him to bring Ohana home: "I told him that we are not political people. It should be said in everyone's favor - Gal Hirsch, ISA, everyone - they are available and they answer us. But behind the answer there needs to be a base of trust. if they are all humanitarian - then stand behind your statements."