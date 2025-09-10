France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha , Qatar, despite the fact that it targeted top leaders of the murderous terrorist organization Hamas.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on X, “Today's Israeli strikes on Qatar are unacceptable, whatever the reason. I express my solidarity with Qatar and its Emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani. Under no circumstances should the war spread throughout the region.”

Macron’s condemnation was posted in French, English, Arabic and Hebrew.

In Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the Israeli attack is "unacceptable".

"Israel's strike in Doha not only violates Qatar's territorial sovereignty, but also jeopardizes all our efforts to secure the hostages' release," Wadephul said, noting that Qatar plays a crucial role in efforts to achieve a ceasefire and release the hostages.

A government spokesperson quoted by Reuters said that Merz spoke by phone with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and told him that the violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Israeli attack is not acceptable.

Merz also reportedly told Al-Thani, "The war must not spread to the entire region."

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was “not thrilled” by Israel’s strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar.

“I'm not thrilled about it. I'm not thrilled about the whole situation. It's not... not a good situation,” Trump told reporters when asked about the Israeli strike.

“But I will say this: We want the hostages back. But we are not thrilled about the way that went down today,” he added.

Asked whether he was caught by surprise by the Israeli strike, Trump replied, “I'm never surprised by anything. Especially when it comes to the Middle East. I'll be giving a full statement tomorrow, but... I would tell you this: I was very unhappy about it. Very unhappy about every aspect. We gotta get the hostages back. But I was very unhappy about the way that went down.”

Earlier, Trump commented on the Israeli strike in a post on Truth Social, writing that the decision to attack in Qatar was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.