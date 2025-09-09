White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during the daily press briefing today that US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Israeli airstrikes in the Qatari capital of Doha that targeted the leadership of Hamas in the country.

"Netanyahu told Trump that he wanted to make peace quickly, and that the President believes that this unfortunate incident can be used as an opportunity for peace," Leavitt said.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and ally... does not advance Israel's or America's goals," she said. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."

Trump also spoke with the Emir of Qatar, assuring him: "Nothing like this will happen again on your soil." According to Leavitt, "President Trump immediately instructed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to notify the Qataris of the impending attack, and he did. The President considers Qatar a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack."

She added that "President Trump wants all the hostages in Gaza and the bodies returned and for this war to end now. To be clear, the President disagrees with the location of the attack, and he did convey that to the Prime Minister."

