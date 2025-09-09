Red Alert sirens were activated in Jerusalem and the Dead Sea area after a missile was launched from Yemen at Israel this evening (Monday).

The missile was intercepted. There are currently no reports of injuries.

The attack by the Houthi terrorist organization comes after Israel launched a historic series of airstrikes in Qatar earlier this afternoon, targeting the Hamas terrorist organization's leadership in Doha.

Hamas leaders Khaled Mashal, Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah are believed to have been eliminated in the airstrikes, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.