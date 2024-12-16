Red Alert sirens were activated throughout much of central Israel Monday afternoon following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen.

Sirens were also activated in Samaria. The missile was intercepted.

The IDF stated, "IDF: Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel a short while ago, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF before it crossed into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception."

This is the second launch against Israel from Yemen since this morning, when a naval missile ship successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Yemen in the Mediterranean Sea. The drone was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Since the beginning of November, the Houthis from Yemen have launched six ballistic missiles and five drones at Israel.