A missile launched from Yemen set off Red Alert sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel at about 7:30 pm this evening (Thursday).

The IDF stated, "Sirens sounded in a number of areas in Israel following a projectile that was launched from Yemen. The details are under review."

The military later added, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in a number of areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Explosions were heard in the Jerusalem area.

This is the second time today that a missile launched from Yemen activated sirens in Jerusalem and central Israel. The first attack occurred at about 4 am.