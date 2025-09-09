British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met on Monday with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas at Downing Street, reaffirming Britain’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

The meeting took place during Abbas’s three-day visit to London. According to a statement from Downing Street, quoted by PA Media, both leaders agreed that Hamas will have “absolutely no role” in the future governance of a Palestinian state. Starmer reiterated the UK’s demand for Hamas to release all Israeli hostages, commit to a ceasefire, and disarm.

The Prime Minister emphasized the “intolerable situation in Gaza,” calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a “huge surge” in humanitarian aid. He outlined Britain’s ongoing diplomatic efforts with international partners to secure a long-term solution, which both leaders agreed is essential for lasting peace and stability.

Starmer also welcomed Abbas’s commitment to reforming the Palestinian Authority, describing it as a “vital part” of the broader peace process.

Downing Street confirmed that the UK remains committed to recognizing a Palestinian state this month, contingent on conditions previously outlined. Starmer has made clear that unless Israel takes “substantive” steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commit to sustainable peace, Britain will proceed with recognition to support a two-state solution.

Abbas’s officials said the PA chairman used the talks to call for an end to “the aggression, destruction and starvation being inflicted upon the Palestinian people.”