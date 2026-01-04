A Jewish camp leader and a child were reportedly forced out of an Uber on a country road in Staffordshire just after 3 a.m. on Friday, following a conversation the driver initiated about Judaism and Israel, as reported by the Jewish Chronicle.

The passengers, returning to camp after a hospital visit, were left on the roadside but returned safely with the help of Bnei Akiva staff.

In an email to parents, Bnei Akiva said: “During the taxi journey back from the hospital, a conversation was initiated by the driver regarding Judaism and Israel. After some time, the staff member and participant were asked to leave the vehicle. They were able to return safely shortly afterwards with support from Bnei Akiva staff. We are working closely with our security provider, CST, and Staffordshire Police to review the incident and strengthen security for the remainder of camp. The safety and wellbeing of our participants is our highest priority."

Staffordshire Police confirmed the report, saying: “A taxi driver asked a man and a child to get out of a taxi following a conversation about religion. Enquiries are ongoing." CST described the incident as “disgraceful" and said they were advising the camp and liaising with police, adding they would report the matter to Uber. An Uber spokesperson called the incident “unacceptable" and said it was under urgent investigation.