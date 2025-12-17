Britain is building an ‘Iron Dome’-style defense system to intercept Russian missiles and drones, the head of the Armed Forces has revealed.

Chief of the Defense Staff Sir Richard Knighton said the system, modeled on Israel’s missile shield, is vital to counter the growing threat from Russia. It would protect key cities and critical infrastructure across the UK.

Speaking to LBC radio, Sir Richard added: “We call it integrated air and missile defense. For thirty years, we haven’t faced this kind of aerial threat. That’s changing. Russia’s ability and willingness to use ballistic and cruise missiles is now evident.”

He added that the UK needs to bolster radar coverage, increase airborne air defense, and improve its ability to take down drones and cruise missiles.

Sir Richard acknowledged that Britain is far behind Israel and the US in this area. Within NATO, he said, this type of system represents one of the alliance’s biggest capability gaps.

The UK’s version, dubbed the ‘Super Dome,’ would combine fighter aircraft, ground troops armed with shoulder-launched rockets, and swarms of defensive drones. Russian drones, particularly if launched inside the UK by saboteurs or special forces, could pose a major challenge.