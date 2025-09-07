Organizers of an anti-Israel flotilla attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza announced Saturday that their departure from Tunisia has been postponed, AFP reported.

The Mahgreb Sumud Flotilla, which was scheduled to set sail from Tunis on Sunday, will now depart on Wednesday, September 10, according to the announcement.

The organizers cited “technical and logistical reasons beyond management’s control” for the delay.

The flotilla, part of the broader Global Sumud initiative, seeks to join other vessels that have already departed from Spain and Italy. This marks the second postponement for the Tunisian group, which had previously been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

The stated goal of the flotilla is to deliver aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s maritime security measures, which have been in place to prevent weapons smuggling and protect Israeli civilians from Hamas-led attacks.

The broader Global Sumud flotilla departed Barcelona’s port this past week, marking its second attempt to reach the Hamas-controlled enclave after inclement weather forced a retreat the previous day.

Among those aboard are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who severed her city’s ties with Israel while in office. The flotilla has also garnered support from Hollywood figures such as Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, known for his role in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Thunberg was previously deported by Israel in June after taking part in another flotilla, the Madleen, which was intercepted by the IDF.

The activists were then given food and water, despite many of them having prepared prerecorded videos claiming that they were “kidnapped” by the IDF.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Gaza aid aboard the Madleen included less than a single truckload of aid, and it would be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.