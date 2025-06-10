Israel continued Tuesday morning the deportation process of anti-Israel activists who took part in the provocative Gaza-bound flotilla.

Leading the flotilla was climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was placed on an El Al flight to Paris.

Germany’s Ambassador to Israel reported that a German national who participated in the flotilla met with consular officials overnight and consulted with legal advisors.

France's Foreign Ministry stated that six French citizens involved in the flotilla met with the consul in Israel. One agreed to deportation and was flown back to France, while the remaining five refused and were transferred to a detention facility pending legal proceedings that will conclude with their removal from the country.

Among those refusing to leave is French Member of European Parliament Rima Hassan, a known anti-Israel activist previously expelled from Israel after attempting to enter via Ben Gurion Airport.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel stated: “I instructed the denial of entry to Israel for 12 flotilla participants, in accordance with the law, and ordered their return to their countries of origin.”

On Monday evening, the flotilla reached the Port of Ashdod after being intercepted by Shayetet 13 naval commandos while attempting to reach the Gaza Strip. The takeover occurred without resistance.

On board were 12 radical left-wing activists, including Thunberg, actor Liam Cunningham of "Game of Thrones," and MEP Rima Hassan. The flotilla’s declared goal was to challenge the maritime blockade on Gaza.

Upon the ship’s arrival in Ashdod, the Foreign Ministry published a photo of Thunberg wearing a shirt bearing a Palestinian flag, with Israeli flags in the background.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: “Greta and her flotilla companions were shown the October 7th massacre footage upon arrival. Once they realized what it was, they refused to continue watching.”

He added, “These antisemitic flotilla activists close their eyes to the truth and have once again shown they side with murderers over victims, continuing to ignore the atrocities Hamas committed against Jewish and Israeli women, the elderly, and children.”

In a policy decision, Israel has designated the Foreign Ministry—not the IDF—to handle international messaging regarding the incident, emphasizing its civilian rather than military nature.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry released footage showing the activists being provided food and water. “All passengers on the ‘Selfie Yacht’ are safe and unharmed. They were given sandwiches and water. The show is over,” the ministry said.