Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday evening that a Spanish citizen, who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla which aimed to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, bit a female medical staff member at Ketziot Prison.

The incident took place “after the staff member escorted her back from a routine medical examination as part of preparations for her expected deportation tomorrow,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The medical staff member sustained minor injuries and received local treatment. The Israel Police were called to the scene to handle the attacker, stated the Foreign Ministry.

IDF naval commandos intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday night, the eve of Yom Kippur. On Friday morning, the commandos took control of the last remaining vessel of the flotilla.

Among the participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla was environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who was previously deported by Israel in June after taking part in another flotilla, the Madleen.