A flotilla carrying activists and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza departed Barcelona’s port Monday evening, marking its second attempt to reach the Hamas-controlled enclave after inclement weather forced a retreat the previous day, The Associated Press reported.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which organizers claim is the largest maritime effort yet to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, had initially launched Sunday to much fanfare. However, strong winds exceeding 56 kph prompted a swift return to port, with organizers citing safety concerns for smaller vessels.

While the exact number of boats that departed Monday remains unclear, organizers previously stated that approximately 20 vessels were involved, with participants hailing from 44 countries. Additional boats are expected to join the convoy later this week from across the Mediterranean, including Tunisia and Sicily.

Sunday’s launch drew thousands of pro-Palestinian Arab supporters to Barcelona’s old port, where chants and banners filled the air. Monday’s departure, occurring after sunset, was notably subdued.

Among those aboard are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who severed her city’s ties with Israel while in office. The flotilla has also garnered support from Hollywood figures such as Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, known for his role in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Thunberg was previously deported by Israel in June after taking part in another flotilla, the Madleen, which was intercepted by the IDF.

The activists were then given food and water, despite many of them having prepared prerecorded videos claiming that they were “kidnapped” by the IDF.

The Foreign Ministry said that the Gaza aid aboard the Madleen included less than a single truckload of aid, and it would be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.