Finland has announced its support for a Saudi-French-led declaration calling for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict and the implementation of a two-state solution, Reuters reported on Friday.

The declaration emerged from a July conference at the United Nations, which was notably boycotted by both Israel and the United States.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen described the initiative as “the most significant international effort in years to create the conditions for a two-state solution,” in a statement posted on X.

The declaration’s first priority is ending the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has persisted for nearly two years. It further outlines “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward establishing two states.

Saudi Arabia and France have urged other UN member states to back the declaration. France is also planning to officially recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly later this month, and has been joined by Britain , Canada and Belgium .

Other countries have previously recognized “Palestine” as well, but Finland has not and the Finnish coalition government remains divided on the issue of recognition.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)