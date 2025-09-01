Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen detained at least 11 United Nations employees on Sunday in raids on the offices of the UN’s food, health, and children’s agencies in the capital city of Sanaa, The Associated Press reported, citing UN and Houthi officials.

Houthi forces had stormed the offices of the World Food Program (WFP), World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF. Abeer Etefa, spokesperson for WFP, confirmed the raid occurred Sunday morning. Ammar Ammar of UNICEF said several staffers were detained and the agency is seeking further information.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the detentions and the “forced entry into the premises of the World Food Program, the seizure of UN property and attempts to enter other UN premises in Sanaa.” He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the personnel.

The raids followed Thursday’s Israeli strike on the Yemeni capital that killed Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and six other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Gamal Amer and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed al-Medani.

UN envoy Hans Grundberg voiced “great concern” over the Israeli strikes and warned against Yemen becoming a theater for broader geopolitical conflict.

Also on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Authority announced that a vessel reported hearing an explosion nearby while sailing the Red Sea near the port city of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Authority, “All crew are safe and the vessel continues on its voyage. Authorities are investigating.”

British company Ambrey subsequently reported that the ship which was attacked is Israeli-owned and Liberia-flagged and its profile is similar to vessels which were previously attacked by the Houthis.