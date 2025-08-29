Israel's attack on Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, yesterday targeted a conference hall where a meeting of the Houthi government ministers was taking place. The senior officials were gathered to watch a speech by the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The IDF reports that the Houthi Chief of Staff and Defense Minister arrived at the conference hall that was attacked. According to military sources, they are still gathering the results of the damage from the attack and information about the officials who were present.

The IDF adds that the attack was successful and was carried out according to plans after 'crucial intelligence was received.'

Media outlets in Yemen affiliated with Houthi opponents reported earlier today that Ahmad al-Rahawi, the Prime Minister of the Houthis ('Government of Change and Construction'), was killed in one of the Israeli attacks in Sanaa.