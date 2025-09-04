A video posted to social media shows members of the Hamas terrorist organization beating Gazan civilians who allegedly took food without permission at a Gaza market.

In the footage, the masked Hamas members can be seen hitting the civilians with wooden sticks and metal bars as well as kicking them. A crowd gathered outside a nearby fence appeared to be cheering the beatings.

According to the uploaders, the reason for the beatings was that the victims had taken food without permission from Hamas.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded to the video by noting how the anti-Israel protest movement never protests the brutality Hamas commits against Palestinian Arabs.

"Is this what the Pro-Hamas protesters want?" Huckabee wondered in a report of the video on X.

Yesterday, the IDF published a conversation between a Gaza District Coordination and Liaison officer in COGAT and a resident of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip that exposes Hamas’ attempts to block the population of Gaza City from moving southward, in order to use the residents as human shields.

In his remarks, the resident told the Gaza District Coordination and Liaison officer: “We want to go south but Hamas are waiting for us on the way. They tell people: go back home, there is no evacuation, go back, go back - and the people are scattering.”

“On my life, people are really afraid. Some of them are going through side streets and looking for alternative ways. Hamas is standing on the seashore near Al-Nablsi and in other places, preventing the population from moving along the main roads.”